Liquid Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Liquid Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:LIQDQ opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Liquid Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc provides proprietary cloud-based trading and portfolio management solution primarily in the United States. Its solution integrates order and execution management with real-time risk management, reporting, shadow accounting, and managed services in a single platform for the financial services community.

