Liquid Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Liquid Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:LIQDQ opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Liquid Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Liquid Holdings Group
Featured Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.