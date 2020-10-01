Liquid Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Liquid Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:LIQDQ opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Liquid Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc provides proprietary cloud-based trading and portfolio management solution primarily in the United States. Its solution integrates order and execution management with real-time risk management, reporting, shadow accounting, and managed services in a single platform for the financial services community.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Armstrong World Industries Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Armstrong World Industries Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Shopify Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Shopify Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flex to Strong Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flex to Strong Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Parcel Service to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Parcel Service to Hold
Myovant Sciences Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
Myovant Sciences Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
Liquid Holdings Group Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Liquid Holdings Group Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report