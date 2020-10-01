Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 553,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 304.46% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

