B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Up 27.1% in September

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,300 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 649,400 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $637.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $266.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,510.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $31,322.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 64,506 shares of company stock worth $1,733,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 147.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

