Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.86

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.86 and traded as high as $61.72. Magna International shares last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 804,605 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion and a PE ratio of -101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.86.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1900006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -255.85%.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

