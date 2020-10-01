Short Interest in NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Declines By 18.6%

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,800 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 652,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NK Lukoil PAO in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Renaissance Capital raised shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NK Lukoil PAO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NK Lukoil PAO in the second quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO by 3.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 288,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO by 1.8% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 453,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,651,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO by 771.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,692,000 after buying an additional 1,704,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

LUKOY stock opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NK Lukoil PAO has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $108.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.13.

NK Lukoil PAO Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

