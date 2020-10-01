Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAR. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

DAR stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $36.58.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $99,000.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

