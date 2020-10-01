Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DAR. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
DAR stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $36.58.
In other news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $99,000.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
