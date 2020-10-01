Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.03

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.39. Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 4,485,129 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.85 ($22.17).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €14.96 and a 200 day moving average of €14.03.

About Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

