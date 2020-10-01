Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 296,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Gamida Cell by 102.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

