Short Interest in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Drops By 18.3%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 23,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $204,678.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $202,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 98,967 shares of company stock worth $806,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MBIA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MBIA by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MBIA by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $349.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.09. MBIA has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.