Short Interest in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Rises By 26.5%

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $505,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $67,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Melius upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

