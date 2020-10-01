Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Rises By 26.8%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.79.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
