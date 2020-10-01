Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Rises By 26.8%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 69,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.