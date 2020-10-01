Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to “Hold”

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMAL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $336.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

