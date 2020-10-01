Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Short Interest Down 18.6% in September

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $34.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $867,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

