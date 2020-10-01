BidaskClub Lowers Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) to Sell

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LINX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Linx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HSBC cut shares of Linx from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Linx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LINX opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Linx has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Linx in the first quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Linx in the first quarter worth $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linx in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linx in the second quarter worth $154,000.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

