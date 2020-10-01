Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,383,100 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 2,916,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,323.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

DVDCF opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $10.91.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.