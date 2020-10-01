Contrasting Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Five Point shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -104.47% 8.49% 5.11% Five Point -11.66% -1.21% -0.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Five Point’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $10.05 million 20.85 -$10.37 million N/A N/A Five Point $184.38 million 3.35 $9.03 million ($0.22) -18.95

Five Point has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Volatility & Risk

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Maui Land & Pineapple and Five Point, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Point 0 1 0 0 2.00

Five Point has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.89%. Given Five Point’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five Point is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Summary

Five Point beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Maui, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

