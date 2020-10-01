ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) versus iShares Agency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:AGZ) Critical Contrast

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) and iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ACM Research alerts:

30.3% of ACM Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of iShares Agency Bond ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of ACM Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ACM Research and iShares Agency Bond ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research 0 2 6 0 2.75 iShares Agency Bond ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACM Research currently has a consensus price target of $95.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.57%. Given ACM Research’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ACM Research is more favorable than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Profitability

This table compares ACM Research and iShares Agency Bond ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research 11.82% 21.46% 10.79% iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

ACM Research has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares Agency Bond ETF has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACM Research and iShares Agency Bond ETF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research $107.52 million 10.46 $18.89 million $1.17 59.06 iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACM Research has higher revenue and earnings than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Summary

ACM Research beats iShares Agency Bond ETF on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.