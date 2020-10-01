Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) & Verra Mobility (NYSE:VRRM) Head-To-Head Survey

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Diamond S Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million 0.48 -$9.31 million $0.36 19.08 Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.75 $33.34 million $0.65 14.86

Verra Mobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamond S Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diamond S Shipping and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 180.93%. Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 31.47%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Risk & Volatility

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 12.62% 9.21% 5.34% Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Diamond S Shipping on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

