Head-To-Head Review: Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) vs. Black Diamond Group (NYSE:BDIMF)

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nesco and Black Diamond Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% Black Diamond Group -1.88% -0.65% -0.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nesco and Black Diamond Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million 0.77 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -5.76 Black Diamond Group $140.09 million 0.44 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

Black Diamond Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nesco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nesco and Black Diamond Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Diamond Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Black Diamond Group has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 99.12%. Given Black Diamond Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Group is more favorable than Nesco.

Summary

Nesco beats Black Diamond Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, high security modular buildings, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management logistics in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides asset rental services; and associated services, such as installation, transportation, dismantlement, and sale of used fleet assets. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

