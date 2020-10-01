Contrasting Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Highwoods Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 10.17 $18.96 million N/A N/A Highwoods Properties $735.98 million 4.74 $136.92 million $3.33 10.08

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Highwoods Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Highwoods Properties 0 2 10 0 2.83

Highwoods Properties has a consensus target price of $44.44, indicating a potential upside of 32.39%. Given Highwoods Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 25.57% 11.20% 4.05% Highwoods Properties 41.15% 13.93% 6.15%

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Highwoods Properties pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years and Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

