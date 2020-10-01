CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and Capstone Technologies Group (NASDAQ:CATG) Head-To-Head Analysis

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get CDW alerts:

89.9% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for CDW and Capstone Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 1 2 5 0 2.50 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDW presently has a consensus target price of $130.13, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Volatility and Risk

CDW has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -1.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDW and Capstone Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $18.03 billion 0.95 $736.80 million $6.02 19.86 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.09% 94.36% 11.09% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CDW beats Capstone Technologies Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Capstone Technologies Group Company Profile

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc., an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff. It also provides high education to its students with focusing on cultural skills in Chinese and English, as well as curriculum. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China. As of December 6, 2016, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Capstone Technologies, Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.