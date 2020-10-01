Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CTAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.11.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $332.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.43. Cintas has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $344.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 40.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

