FY2021 Earnings Forecast for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMKBY. Goldman Sachs Group raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.21.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

