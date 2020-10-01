NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.42

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $11.41. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 698,194 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile (TSE:NWH.UN)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting Maui Land & Pineapple and Five Point
Contrasting Maui Land & Pineapple and Five Point
Analyzing Biocorrx and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group
Analyzing Biocorrx and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group
ACM Research versus iShares Agency Bond ETF Critical Contrast
ACM Research versus iShares Agency Bond ETF Critical Contrast
Head-To-Head Comparison: L Brands & Christopher & Banks
Head-To-Head Comparison: L Brands & Christopher & Banks
Canopy Growth vs. Its Peers Financial Survey
Canopy Growth vs. Its Peers Financial Survey
Critical Survey: Aphria vs. Its Rivals
Critical Survey: Aphria vs. Its Rivals


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report