NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.42

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $11.41. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 698,194 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

