Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.78 Million

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report $261.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.90 million to $266.79 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $227.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million.

PFPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $105.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $3,125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $12,895,687.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,726 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

