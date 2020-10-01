Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $123.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

