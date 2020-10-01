IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.89

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.89 and traded as high as $46.10. IDOX shares last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 410,293 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDOX in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on IDOX in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.50.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, Content, Digital, and Health. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

