Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report $16.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $15.70 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $42.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $82.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.97 million to $86.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $163.60 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%.

HRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $26.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 736,637 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,278,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 578,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 555,540 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 501,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 462,236 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

