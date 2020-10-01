Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.98 Million

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report $16.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $15.70 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $42.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $82.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.97 million to $86.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $163.60 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%.

HRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $26.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 736,637 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,278,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 578,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 555,540 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 501,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 462,236 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting Maui Land & Pineapple and Five Point
Contrasting Maui Land & Pineapple and Five Point
Analyzing Biocorrx and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group
Analyzing Biocorrx and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group
ACM Research versus iShares Agency Bond ETF Critical Contrast
ACM Research versus iShares Agency Bond ETF Critical Contrast
Head-To-Head Comparison: L Brands & Christopher & Banks
Head-To-Head Comparison: L Brands & Christopher & Banks
Canopy Growth vs. Its Peers Financial Survey
Canopy Growth vs. Its Peers Financial Survey
Critical Survey: Aphria vs. Its Rivals
Critical Survey: Aphria vs. Its Rivals


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report