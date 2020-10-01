Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to announce $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.91 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.44 billion to $20.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,170,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,299,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,781,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

