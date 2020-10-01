$169.89 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce sales of $169.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.30 million and the highest is $173.70 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $180.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $739.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $716.10 million to $771.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,535 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,876.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,165.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

