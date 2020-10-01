BowLeven (LON:BLVN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.41

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $4.45. BowLeven shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 111,466 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $14.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.41.

About BowLeven (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

