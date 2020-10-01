$146.12 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report $146.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $112.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $528.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.79 million to $529.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $598.71 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $618.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Benchmark started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.29. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $44.69.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 8,882 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $381,126.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,425.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $773,651. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $6,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

