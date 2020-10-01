Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get Lovesac alerts:

LOVE opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $402.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 2.65.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lovesac by 2,813.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 81,543 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lovesac by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.