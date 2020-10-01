Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NAVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Navient has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.89.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navient news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,431.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Navient by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Navient by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.