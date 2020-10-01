$103.85 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will report sales of $103.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.80 million and the highest is $103.90 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $117.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $432.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $431.75 million to $432.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $461.04 million, with estimates ranging from $460.37 million to $461.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Proto Labs stock opened at $129.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.47. Proto Labs has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lovesac Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub
Lovesac Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub
Analyzing Alliant Energy and Its Peers
Analyzing Alliant Energy and Its Peers
Quantum Medical Transport and CRA International Financial Comparison
Quantum Medical Transport and CRA International Financial Comparison
Navient Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
Navient Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
$103.85 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs Inc This Quarter
$103.85 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs Inc This Quarter
CELYAD SA/ADR Earns Buy Rating from William Blair
CELYAD SA/ADR Earns Buy Rating from William Blair


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report