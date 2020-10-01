$103.85 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will report sales of $103.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.80 million and the highest is $103.90 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $117.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $432.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $431.75 million to $432.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $461.04 million, with estimates ranging from $460.37 million to $461.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Proto Labs stock opened at $129.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.47. Proto Labs has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

