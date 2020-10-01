CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CELYAD SA/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
CELYAD SA/ADR stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.29. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.
