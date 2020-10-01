CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CELYAD SA/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

CELYAD SA/ADR stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.29. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About CELYAD SA/ADR

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

