AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,270.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

