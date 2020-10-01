Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $368.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

