$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 87.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

