Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE BHLB opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 218.8% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 356,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 244,961 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,713,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after buying an additional 202,411 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 140.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 344,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 201,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

