BidaskClub Downgrades Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Hold

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNBR. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Sleep Number stock opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $637,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 17.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 15.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

