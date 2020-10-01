Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) to “Hold”

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

BPFH has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Boston Private Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of BPFH opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.76 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,595,000 after acquiring an additional 464,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,221,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 189,639 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 66.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 584,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

