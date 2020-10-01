Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

NYSE BE opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $32,739.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,233.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $5,113,201.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,952.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,014,094 shares of company stock worth $15,647,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 641,087 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.