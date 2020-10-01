Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,181.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 477,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 656.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vaxart by 2,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 289,761 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

