Brokerages Expect Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) will announce $55.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the lowest is $55.90 million. Mohawk Group reported sales of $40.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $206.49 million, with estimates ranging from $200.31 million to $215.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MWK. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE:MWK opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Group by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

