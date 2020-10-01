$200.25 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will announce $200.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.70 million and the highest is $205.29 million. Yelp reported sales of $262.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $842.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $826.99 million to $871.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $934.95 million, with estimates ranging from $874.84 million to $986.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $150,279,000 after buying an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 5,651,016 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $101,888,000 after buying an additional 694,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 27.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383,629 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $78,263,000 after purchasing an additional 736,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Yelp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 109,816 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YELP opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -118.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

