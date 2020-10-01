The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to announce $486.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $517.76 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $641.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.48.

The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

