Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to announce $35.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.60 million. Phreesia posted sales of $32.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $141.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $142.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $169.45 million, with estimates ranging from $159.21 million to $174.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.42) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $189,744.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $264,384.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 636,830 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 178.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 627,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 768,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 368,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 175.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PHR opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.26 and a beta of 1.52. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.