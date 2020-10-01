Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to announce sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,880.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $6,979,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.