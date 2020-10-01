Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $26.11 on Monday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,519,084 shares of company stock valued at $100,661,251 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

